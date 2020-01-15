January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dust storms and red rain

By Gina Agapiou07

Dust storms are expected for the second half of the week, while more snow will fall in Troodos, the Kitas weather website said on Wednesday.

High dust levels and a low-pressure system may cause the rain to turn red between Wednesday and Friday.

The Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the department of labour inspection on Wednesday issued a warning for high levels of dust in Nicosia and Larnaca.

At 11am, dust levels measured 106,6μg in Nicosia and 72μg in Larnaca.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 16C inland, 16C-18C in coastal areas and 4C in Troodos.

At night, temperatures will fall to 13C inland, 13C to 15C at the coast and 4C in the higher mountain regions.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday during the day, with the possibility of rain and light hail storms especially in the higher mountains later in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday night will drop to 10C inland, 13-15C at the coast and -1 in Troodos.

On Friday temperatures will drop further.

Weather will remain cloudy with the possibility of rain and storms while some snow is expected in the higher mountain regions.

Rainfall is also possible over the weekend but temperatures will rise slightly.

 

 


Related posts

Interior minister in London to discuss Brexit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Attorney-general appeals dog mauling verdict

Evie Andreou

Man injured in car accident

Staff Reporter

Man beaten up and car is stolen

Gina Agapiou

Calls for fixed fares for airport taxis after rip-off complaints

Bejay Browne

Archbishop insists he gets to decide future of historic Nicosia mansion

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign