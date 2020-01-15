January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former Kissonerga councillors deny corruption charges

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo Paphos court

Nine former members of the Kissonerga community council denied corruption charges on Wednesday in relation with alleged offences committed between 1997 and 2011.

The defendants, aged 45 to 74, face a dozen charges including conspiracy to commit felony, abuse of power, dereliction of duty, forgery, and unlawful acquisition of property.

Among the charges is the mismanagement of hundreds of thousands of euros earmarked for the acquisition of land to build a cemetery, which were allegedly used by the defendants to purchase a building to use as a museum, at a price double its estimated value.

Two of the defendants, 45 and 62, appeared in court with a lawyer while the rest told the court they will find a lawyer at a later stage.

All nine ex-council members denied the charges and the next hearing for the case was scheduled for June 2 at 10am.

The Judge ordered all the nine defendants to each pay a bail of €1,000.

The case was reported in 2012 by the head of the community council in letters to the chief of the police, the auditor-general, and the attorney-general at the time, claiming some of the council’s members were corrupt.

The auditor replied with a letter in September 2015, saying the claims had been investigated and confirmed, and the case was referred to Attorney-general Costas Clerides.

Police started investigating into the case in 2016.

 

 


Related posts

Justice reform to be approved by Easter, minister says

Evie Andreou

GC refugees sue head of TC party who occupies their property

Evie Andreou

CFA publishes match-fixing notices

George Psyllides

Cabinet releases funds for private hospitals to join Gesy

Evie Andreou

Anti-bird trapping activist injured in poaching scuffle

Gina Agapiou

Dust storms with red rain possible (Updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign