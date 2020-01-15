January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

GC refugees sue head of TC party who occupies their property

By Evie Andreou00
Ariel view of Famagusta

A Greek Cypriot family of refugees from Famagusta filed a lawsuit against the head of Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party Fikri Ataoglu in a court in the Republic for illegal use of their property in the north.

The hearing at the Famagusta district court was set for Wednesday but was postponed for next month on the request of the applicants.

The Thomaides family from Famagusta filed a lawsuit against Ataoglu, his wife, and daughter, for illegal use of their property in occupied Famagusta.

The property in question was registered under the Greek Cypriot family’s company, Thomaides Group (Hodlings) LTD.

Through a recent advertisement in the press, the applicants said they are claiming damages for unlawful use of their property by Ataoglu and his family since 2005.

They also seek a court order allowing them, as legal owners, to enjoy free possession of their property.

The court permitted the service of the lawsuit to be delivered by email but Ataoglu did not appear in court, “even though the notice was in Turkish,” the ad said.

A hearing was scheduled before the Famagusta district court, but the family requested postponement.

The judge agreed to adjourn the case until February 12, arguing that it may be necessary for the witness to be physically present at the court to provide evidence.

 


