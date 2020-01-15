January 15, 2020

Greek financial police raid soccer federation

Greece’s financial police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of the country’s soccer federation (EPO) in Athens, the federation said.

The financial police were not immediately available for comment, but an official, who declined to be identified, said they were looking into possible financial misconduct.

“A team of financial police, accompanied by prosecutors, came to the federation to conduct a financial audit,” EPO said in a statement.

Greek soccer has seen its share of problems in past years despite assurances by consecutive governments that they would impose some order, with top teams relegated for debt, closed-door matches becoming frequent due to hooliganism and attendance dwindling amid the ravaging effects of the financial crisis.


