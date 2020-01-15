January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior minister in London to discuss Brexit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency020
File photo: A pro-Brexit protester holds a placard in Westminster, London

Interior Minister Nikos Nouris will travel to London on Wednesday to discuss Brexit issues with an number of officials.

According to an official announcement, during his two-day visit to the British capital, Nouris will meet with Brandon Lewis, Minister of State at the Home Office, with responsibility for national security as well as Christopher Pincher, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with whom he will discuss issues related to Brexit, the rights of Cyprus citizens residing in the UK as well as the rights of British nationals living in Cyprus.

The minister will also meet with the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK) and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK. He will also inaugurate a photo exhibition by Cypriot Adonis Christophorou, organized by the Press and Information Office and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Dust storms and red rain

Gina Agapiou

Attorney-general appeals dog mauling verdict

Evie Andreou

Man injured in car accident

Staff Reporter

Man beaten up and car is stolen

Gina Agapiou

Calls for fixed fares for airport taxis after rip-off complaints

Bejay Browne

Archbishop insists he gets to decide future of historic Nicosia mansion

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign