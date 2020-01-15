January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man beaten up and car is stolen

By Gina Agapiou00

Police are looking for three males after a 24-year-old Nicosia man claimed, they beat him up and stole his car and other possessions totalling €25,000.

He met the men after they expressed an interest in buying his car, which was advertised on a website. The meeting took place in Pyla village on Tuesday afternoon.

When the young man arrived in Pyla, three men were waiting for him. They beat him up, took his wallet and mobile phone and drove away in his car.

The victim was taken to Larnaca General where he received first aid and was later released.


Related posts

Calls for fixed fares for airport taxis after rip-off complaints

Bejay Browne

Archbishop insists he gets to decide future of historic Nicosia mansion

Evie Andreou

Use of Nicosia hotel as courts raises safety fears

Elias Hazou

Man’s remains swept ashore near Pervolia (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel denies linking wiretapping bill vote to who becomes attorney-general

George Psyllides

€2.9m revamp for Larnaca’s historic Zouhouri market

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign