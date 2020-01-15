January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured in car accident

By Staff Reporter099

A 37-year-old man is being treated in Larnaca general hospital for a brain injury following a car accident.

The man and his 30-year-old wife were driving on the Larnaca–Dhekelia road after 4pm on Tuesday near the port roundabout.

Under conditions that are still being investigated, the female driver lost control of the car and swerved on to the right side of the road, hitting a curb and a road sign.

An ambulance drove them to Larnaca hospital where the woman was examined and released.

Doctors said her husband suffered a head and brain injury and was kept in for observation.

His condition is said to be serious but not life-threatening.

 

 

 


