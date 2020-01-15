January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs finish discussion of tenant evictions

By Evie Andreou00

MPs on Wednesday wrapped up discussion on an amendment of the rent control law that makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants, a difficult task at present.

The head of the House legal affairs committee, Disy MP Giorgos Georgiou said after Wednesday’s meeting that consultations on the bill tabled by his party have been completed and that an amendment by main opposition Akel stipulating that the eviction deadline for shops is set to two months and three months for residences has been adopted.

The bill will be tabled to the House plenum on Friday, he said.

The amendment provides that any tenant who fails to pay their rent for four months will be given a 21-day written warning to meet their obligations.

If they fail to do so, the owner can launch the eviction process by filing an application with the court registrar.

From that moment, the tenant has 14 days to present the payment receipts. If not, the court will have three days to decide if it will accept the property owner’s eviction request or not. If yes, then the eviction procedure will begin, Georgiou said.

The amendment, if passed by plenum, would make it easier for landlords to evict delinquent tenants, a near-impossible feat at present.


Related posts

Minister to hear used car dealers’ grievances

Nick Theodoulou

Islands have same right to EEZ, state department says

Evie Andreou

Turkish Cypriots detain Syrian migrants

Nick Theodoulou

Former Kissonerga councillors deny corruption charges

Gina Agapiou

Justice reform to be approved by Easter, minister says

Evie Andreou

GC refugees sue head of TC party who occupies their property

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign