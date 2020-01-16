Bar review: Malibu Cocktail Bar, Limassol

by Tracy Roth-Rotsas
In winter, when everything is cold and wet it’s really lovely to open the door to Malibu Cocktail Bar and be enveloped in the toasty warmth of the place! Of course, having just celebrated their 25th anniversary towards the end of last year, you know they must be doing something right!
Situated on a corner in the tourist area, opposite Dasoudi Beach, within a little fenced-off area is the outside seating which wraps around and is filled with heavy picnic-style tables and pews. Lanterns greet you at the gate.
Inside, fat, patterned cushions snuggle deep into large wicker lounge chairs on a wood-panelled floor. A polished wooden bar curls around the room flanked by tall wooden stools. Choice hits from the last few decades play at the rare volume which is loud enough to enjoy, but soft enough to have a conversation.
There’s an energetic buzz, even though there’s only a handful of people inside.
Since it’s a cocktail bar, we decide to go for those. The menu is full of cocktails, separated by the base spirit used. The Pina Colada takes my eye as I haven’t one in, well… over a decade! And my friend – who is driving – opts for a non-alcoholic smoothie, which, the menu informs us, could be transformed into an alcoholic one, if desired.
No airs and graces here: a plain glass with a simple garnish for my Pina Colada which definitely has a kick in it! Not too watery, as is often the case in Cyprus, it balances the pineapple fruit juice with the coconut cream nicely for a tasty tropical drink.
My friend’s smoothie is strawberry (seasonal fruit dictates the flavour) but is more like an ice-based slushie than the thick, creamy smoothie we thought it would be. It’s extremely sweet, possibly from a syrup of some kind, which would be amazing on a very hot day, but is less appealing on a cold evening.
Drinks are cash only, but there’s no denying the welcoming atmosphere of the bar even on a quiet night. Our verdict: you really can’t wrong with Malibu!
Malibu Cocktail Bar
Where: Dasoudi 2, Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol
When: 11am-2am
Contact: 25 321763, www.facebook.com/malibucocktailbar
How much: Average drink cost: a fiver