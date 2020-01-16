January 16, 2020

BidX1 launches catalogue for 2nd digital sale in Cyprus

Digital Sale Day 19.2.2020

BidX1 has announced the launch of the catalogue for its 2nd digital sale in Cyprus, which will take place on 19 February 2020 through its innovative property trading platform, offering users transparency, efficiency and accessibility throughout the sale process.

Following a successful launch back in October 2019, award-winning global prop-tech company BidX1 continues its penetration into the Cypriot market, allowing users to transact real estate assets online, from anywhere in the world, on any device, securely, efficiently and confidently.

Kritonas Onisiforou, Senior Surveyor at BidX1 Cyprus, stated: “There is an appetite in the Cypriot market for greater transparency and efficiency – our first sale results are proof of this – so we’re keen to empower buyers and sellers even further in 2020.”

The new catalogue, currently available on the BidX1 website (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus), features over 80 Lots, a mix of residential and commercial properties, in locations like Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca.

“We are really excited about our new catalogue, which includes a strong selection of properties handpicked by our experienced surveyors, and I am confident that buyers will be pleased with the opportunities available” continued Onisiforou.

To bid on a property, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus), providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund within 7 working days.

Once again, BidX1’s local team of specialist commercial and residential experts, with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, are at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties and to arrange property viewings for potential buyers.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team please call 22 000 380 or email at [email protected]


