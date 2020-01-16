January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former school security guard jailed for sexual exploitation of children

By George Psyllides00

A 28-year-old man who worked as a security guard at a high school in the district of Nicosia was jailed for four years on Thursday after he admitted to the sexual exploitation of children, solicitation of children for sexual purposes, and possession of child pornography.

According to an announcement by the Nicosia criminal court, the man was also banned for ever from working anywhere with children. The case was tried behind closed doors.

The defendant, from Nicosia, was arrested in October last year after he was reported for approaching five students, four aged 17 and 18, and a 16-year-old, and convincing them to send photos of them engaging in sexual acts through Facebook.

The photos were sent to fake female profiles he had created, the court said.

The 28-year-old told the students the profiles belonged to a woman who collected nude photos whom the police were trying to arrest.

He convinced them that they were helping the authorities and they would even receive a cash reward for their help.

The case was reported to police when one of the students noticed that the defendant’s way of communicating online was like that of the alleged owner of the female profiles.

 


