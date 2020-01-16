January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Iran says Europeans yielding to “high school bully” Trump in nuclear row

By Reuters News Service00
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks with the media on the sidelines of a security conference in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal

Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday three European states had succumbed to U.S. threats of new tariffs on their goods when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact, a step that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

The pact, or JCPOA, was agreed in 2015 between Tehran and world powers. U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed stringent U.S. sanctions on Iran, telling Tehran he wanted a new broader deal on nuclear and other issues.

“Appeasement confirmed. E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs. It won’t work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration had threatened to impose a 25% tariff on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the 2015 nuclear deal.


Related posts

UK’s Prince Harry to appear in public for first time since royal split

Reuters News Service

Putin picks low-profile tax chief as Russian PM

Reuters News Service

Brexit extension ultimately up to Britain, says EU chief

Reuters News Service

2019 was second-hottest year ever, more extreme weather ahead

Reuters News Service

Greek PM taps top female judge as country’s president

Reuters News Service

US Virgin Islands sues Epstein estate, alleges widespread sex trafficking

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign