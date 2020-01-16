January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for posting nude photos of underage girls

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Paphos on Wednesday after an underage girl complained he had posted nude photos of her on a social networking site.

The suspect was in possession of a mobile phone which was confiscated to facilitate investigations.

Another phone was found and seized at his home.

 


