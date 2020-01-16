January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man who drove truck on motorway with his feet admits charges

By George Psyllides

A 43-year-old man from Limassol who posted a video of himself on social media driving with his feet last year admitted his reckless act on Thursday and is set to be sentenced in February.

He faces two charges relating to engaging in a senseless, dangerous, and reckless act and driving without insurance.

The court adjourned for February 6.

The man had denied the charges initially.

He had posted a video on Facebook on October 24 of himself driving his truck using only his feet, without shoes, on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Kofinou with a description reading “let’s sleep a little.”

He was identified by police on November 1 and was called in for questioning.


