January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Manslaughter suspect had mental disability says lawyer

By Gina Agapiou00

The lawyer of the 21-year-old man, who faces charges of manslaughter, arson and burglary asked for the court’s leniency, on the grounds her client had a mental disability.

Michalis Christophorou, was charged with causing the death of his 76-year old neighbour Kokos Mavrommatis last January in Larnaca.

On Thursday, the defence lawyer submitted a written statement asking for a reduced sentence on the grounds that her client had the mental ability of a seven-year-old.

Prosecutor Thanasis Papanicolaou disagreed with the defence, arguing that the facts of the case and the way the suspect operated showed a person with feelings of hatred and vengefulness.

Psychiatrist Agathe Valianidou, who examined the defendant in prison, said he was able to follow the court proceedings, but she also noted his low IQ. Valianidou will be called to testify and submit details of the defendant’s mental state on Monday.

Christophorou broke into the house Mavrommatis on 27 January, 2019 and reportedly told police he threw the pensioner on the ground and jumped on his chest until he died. He then reportedly took €50 and set the house on fire using a lighter. On the same day, he allegedly robbed a 96-year-old lady.

Police arrested him two days later. During investigation, officers found the shoes he was wearing on the day of the incident, which still had traces of blood on them.

The suspect willingly testified and admitted to charges of manslaughter, theft, burglary, and arson.

 


Related posts

Ministers sign MoU for East Med Gas Forum (Update)

Elias Hazou

Campaign to eliminate single-use plastic

Staff Reporter

School lesson puts the fear of the devil into student

Nick Theodoulou

Tavli game for people with impaired vision

Staff Reporter

Berengaria buyer may have been found

Annette Chrysostomou

Met service issues weather warning

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign