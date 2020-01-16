January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met service issues weather warning

By Staff Reporter00

The Met service issued a heavy rainfall warning on Thursday that will be in effect from 1am until 12pm on Friday.

The service said rain and storms will mainly affect the south coast and inland areas. The rainfall could exceed 50mm per six hours in some areas, it added.

The public were urged to be aware of the possibility of flooding and potential problems in outside activity.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult due to low visibility and slippery surfaces.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

House finally asks for Central Bank input over MPs’ bad loans

George Psyllides

Marine police rescue 455 migrants in 2019

Annette Chrysostomou

Former school security guard jailed for sexual exploitation of children

George Psyllides

Turkish Cypriots protest over poor state of roads

George Psyllides

Erdogan says Turkey starting troop deployment to Libya

Reuters News Service

Parents raise alarm after violent incidents in schools

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign