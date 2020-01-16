January 16, 2020

New theatre production of The Servant of Two Masters

By Eleni Philippou

January has brought with it a sea of new theatre productions, mainly in Nicosia. One of them is a play presented by Satiriko Theatro ’The Servant of Two Masters’, a comedy by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni, adapted and directed by Marianna Kafkaridou.

From January 18 and every weekend until the end of February, the play will be on at the Satiriko in Nicosia. The Servant of Two Masters, originally known as ‘Il servitore di due padroni’, is a classic Italian comedy in the Commedia dell’Arte tradition, focusing on the attempts of the resourceful and ever-hungry Truffaldino to serve two different masters without either of them finding out.

It was written in 1745 at the request of actor Antonio Sacco, one of the great Truffaldinos in history, and first performed in Milan as a ‘scenario’ in which only the lovers’ dialogues were fully scripted. Later it moved into the Teatro San Samuele, Venice, for the season 1745-46. A full version was eventually published in 1753.

In Nicosia, the play is performed in Greek. Audiences outside the capital city can either venture to Nicosia or wait until March 11 when the play moves to Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

The Servant of Two Masters

Comedy by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni, adapted and directed by Marianna Kafkaridou. January 18-February 29. Every Saturday (8.30pm) and Sunday (6.30pm). Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. €12-15

 


