January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parents raise alarm after violent incidents in schools

By Staff Reporter00
By Nikki Charalambous

Parents expressed their concerns on Thursday over two alleged violent incidents in high schools this week.

The Cyprus Parents Association called on the police, the education ministry and school heads to immediately investigate incidents of violence in secondary schools and punish those who are responsible.

“Any form of violence, wherever it comes from, is condemned by us and must be punished in an exemplary manner,” the association said in an announcement.

“School spaces are for educating children, for nurturing values and for shaping an individual’s character for a better society.”

There were two separate reported violent attacks in Limassol high schools this week.

Police on Tuesday arrested a PE teacher after a parent reported he had hit his son during recess after an argument. He is being investigated for causing actual bodily harm.

They are also investigating a report by a teenage girl who claimed she was pushed by the father of a school mate of hers after the two girls had quarrelled.

 


