January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Student protest to close Nicosia roads

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Several roads will be closed to traffic in Nicosia due to a mass protest by student group Psem on Thursday at 10.30am to demand the end of the new four-monthly exam system which they say is proving too stressful.

The following roads are affected:

The junction of Strovolos avenue up to the traffic lights of Athalassa avenue

The junction of Athalassa avenue until Pireos road in Strovolos

The junction of Strovolos avenue until Archbishop Kyprianou avenue next to the Presidential Palace

The junction of Demosthenous Severis up to the traffic lights of Ayios Omologitaes avenue

The avenue of the Presidential Palace will remain closed during the protest

Traffic will be directed to adjacent roads and drivers are urged to be patient and follow instructions.

 


