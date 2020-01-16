January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tavli game for people with impaired vision

By Staff Reporter00

Students from a Paralimni secondary school created a tavli (backgammon) game for people with impaired vision as part of a Junior Achievement competition.

The team created a student business under the name ‘Games4All’ aiming to make a game that could be enjoyed by people with impaired vision.

The students, accompanied by their supervising teacher, attended an event of the Pancyprian Organization for the Blind in Paralimni to present their innovative product.

The president of the Pancyprian Organization for the Blind, Christakis Nicolaides, expressed his delight about the fact that the students followed international guidelines for the construction of toys for people with visual disability.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Berengaria buyer may have been found

Annette Chrysostomou

Met service issues weather warning

Staff Reporter

House finally asks for Central Bank input over MPs’ bad loans

George Psyllides

Marine police rescue 455 migrants in 2019

Annette Chrysostomou

Former school security guard jailed for sexual exploitation of children

George Psyllides

Turkish Cypriots protest over poor state of roads

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign