January 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dies after being hit by car

By Staff Reporter00

A 65-year-old woman died on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in Strovolos, Nicosia, while crossing the road.

Police said she was hit at around 9.30pm on Heracleous Street, in the neighbourhood in which she resided.

She was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.


Staff Reporter

