January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus and the European Investment Bank support SMEs and youth employment in Cyprus

By Press Release00
Bank of Cyprus, continuing its support to SMEs through European programmes, announces the renewal of its cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Cyprus Government for €100m.

The loan amount ranges from €150,000 up to €5m and is granted with favourable terms and conditions, with a repayment period from 12 to 144 months.

The loan is addressed to:

  • Existing and new Bank of Cyprus customers (legal entities)
  • Enterprises with less than 3,000 employees

The scheme finances investments and expenses aiming at business developments through activities such as purchasing, renovating or expanding assets for own use, purchasing equipment and working capital needs.

For further information please contact any Bank of Cyprus Banking Centre.


