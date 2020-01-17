January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Car destroyed by explosive device in Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The damaged car belonging to the 33-year-old referee

An explosive device damaged the car of a referee early on Friday morning in Larnaca.

The explosion occurred at 1.55am.

Police officers at the scene discovered the device had been placed in front of the vehicle belonging to the 33-year-old referee which was parked in his covered garage.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the front of the vehicle but nobody was injured.

The scene has been cordoned off while investigations are being conducted.


