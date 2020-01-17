January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus needs a Ministry of Grievances

By CM Reader's View00

So many grievances; it must take up a lot of ministerial time.

Perhaps there should be a (junior) ‘Minister of Grievances’. All complaints from vested interests could be directed to him – and as he would have no real duties, he could give plenty of time and attention to each.

The results would be the same – zero but at least the real ministers could get on with their real jobs – hopefully.

RK

Minister to hear used car dealers’ grievances

 

 


