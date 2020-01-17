January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
East Med Gas Forum an ‘unrealistic initiative’, Ankara says

By Evie Andreou
The first meeting of the East Med Gas Forum earlier this month

Initiatives against Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will never contribute to peace and cooperation in the region, the Turkish foreign ministry said, reacting to the agreement signed by Cyprus and six other countries  on Thursday to formally establish the East Med Gas Forum (Emgf) as an international organisation.

In a written statement, the Turkish foreign ministry’s spokesman Hami Aksoy said this forum was in fact “an unrealistic initiative launched by some countries with political motives, under illusions of excluding Turkey from energy equation in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The ceremony took place in Cairo and was attended by the energy ministers of Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and Palestine. The forum’s stated aim is to develop the region’s gas market.

“Had the purpose of the forum indeed been cooperation, surely Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots would have been invited,” the Turkish official said. He added that such initiatives launched against Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will never contribute to peace and cooperation in the region or succeed.

“Consequently, this initiative constitutes further proof that countries which have left our calls for dialogue and cooperation unanswered, are still pursuing vain hopes. It also demonstrates the rightfulness of our policies in the region.”

He reiterated that Turkey would continue to protect her legitimate rights and of the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has been objecting to Cyprus’ hydrocarbons programme calling it a unilateral move that ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriots but also of Turkey’s claiming that some of the Republic’s offshore blocks fall within her continental shelf.

The Turkish Cypriot side had proposed the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation on natural gas management which Turkey is backing but was rejected by the government as it distracts from the essence of the Cyprus problem.

The Greek Cypriot side maintains Turkish Cypriots can share potential benefits, but only after a solution to the Cyprus problem.


