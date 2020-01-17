January 17, 2020

EU border chief says migrant entries from Turkey on the rise

The EU agreed in 2016 to give Turkey up to six billion euros (£5.1 billion) in Syrian refugee aid money and other incentives to persuade the government in Ankara to stop migrants leaving for Greece

The number of migrants entering Europe from Turkey rose significantly last year as people fleeing Syria and Afghanistan flooded into the country and then set out for Greece, according to the head of the EU’s border agency.

More than 82,000 migrants tried to enter Europe without authorisation in 2019, an increase of 46% on the previous year, said Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri.

“This was mainly due to the situation in Syria, but also instability in Afghanistan, and changing policies towards Afghan nationals by Iranian and Pakistani authorities,” said Mr Leggeri.

He refused to blame the Turkish coastguard, saying it is “working well” to intercept people who leave.

The EU agreed in 2016 to give Turkey up to six billion euros (£5.1 billion) in Syrian refugee aid money and other incentives to persuade the government in Ankara to stop migrants leaving for Greece.

But since last summer, Greece’s eastern islands have struggled to ease severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

Frontex said the number of arrivals last year was the highest since the EU-Turkey deal came into force.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country cannot shoulder the burden of hosting 3.6 million Syrian refugees alone and has in the past threatened to “open the gates” for migrants to head for Europe.

He is seeking more EU money and the Europeans appear likely to acquiesce.

Ankara also sought EU political and financial help in setting up a safe area in northern Syria, where people fleeing the conflict could take refuge or be sent to from Turkey, but the Europeans are reluctant to get involved.


