January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Exams are there to help them, not destroy them

By CM Reader's View00

Don’t these kids realise these exams are there to help them?

Only by frequent exams/assessment can teachers identify problems and deal with them before it gets too late.

However if they insist on being the bottom of the education league they’ll be the ones moaning they can’t get a decent job.

G

‘We’re sending a clear message’: students protest over exams (videos)


