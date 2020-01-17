Football fixtures called off after referee bomb attack (update 2)

The football association on Friday decided to call off all weekend fixtures after referees decided not to officiate any games over a bomb attack against one of their members.

The CFA said in a statement that all games were postponed across all divisions.

It followed a bomb explosion in Larnaca that damaged a car belonging to a football referee.

The improvised device went off at around 1.55am. It had been placed on the front part of the car belonging to 33-year-old referee Andreas Constantinou.

The blast caused extensive damage to the front part of the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked in the garage of the apartment building where the ref lives.

From the onset investigators turned their attention to Constantinou’s involvement with football, specifically to a game he had officiated earlier this month.

The football association (CFA) condemned the bombing, describing it as a terrorist act.

The CFA said it was deeply concerned because the act was a blow to Cypriot football as a whole and it created a climate of fear among referees.

In a written statement, the CFA said chairman Giorgos Koumas has asked for an urgent meeting with the justice minister and the police leadership.

This was not be the first time a referee’s car had been targeted.

There had been several bomb and arson attacks against referee property several years ago amid public claims of corruption.

Former top referee Marios Panayi spoke out in 2014 against what he said was institutional corruption in Cyprus’ officiating ranks, giving documents to the police that he claimed showed a longtime officiating executive routinely directed referees toward particular results in exchange for favorable match assignments and promotions.

Federbet, a European company that tracks betting patterns in soccer, revealed that its evaluations of matches in Cyprus in 2014 indicated that more than half of the games showed signs of having been manipulated.

