January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hearts of Gold awards ceremony postponed

File photo of previous nominees, winners and judges

The annual Hearts of Gold awards ceremony which was due to take place in Paphos on Saturday has been postponed to a later date.

A spokesman for the popular event, now in its 12th year, explained that this was due to a medical emergency.

“We are so sorry that we will have to postpone the upcoming Hearts of Gold Cyprus awards ceremony on Saturday due to a medical emergency. We are so upset about this but look forward to meeting all of the nominees soon.”

The event was due to be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Palia Ilektriki cultural centre in Paphos.

Hearts of Gold Cyprus is held under the auspices of the municipality of Paphos and with the support of the British High Commission in Nicosia. The patron is philanthropist, Charalambous Theopemptou, MP.

Nominees are those from all over the island who show tremendous courage, strength, determination, humanitarianism, or work in the community or for charities, are bravely dealing with tragedy or help and support others.

Members of the public are invited to nominate both children and adults that they believe deserve recognition for their efforts in the community, or a boost when facing challenges with fortitude and courage.

 

www.heartsofgoldcyprus.com

 


