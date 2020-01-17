January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

JCC introduces new application

By Press Release00
Daniel Doederlein (L) of Auka with JCC's Nikodemos Damianou

With the slogan “Give and Take for All!” we were introduced to a new application from JCC along with media representatives and bankers at Patio.

From now on, our transactions are done instantly, easier than ever, without any charge, by all to all!

This was the main message of JCC’s news conference after they presented a whole new world of transactions. The cashless society is the way of the future, the new Settle application brings that future to the present. With just one application, we enter the world of safe mobile payments. Settle is a payment application developed by the Norwegian company Auka, pioneer in online payments in Scandinavia, which seeks to have a positive outcome in people’s lives and businesses, enabling them to make instant cashless payments easily and at the same time be in full control of their transactions.

Now everyone can really connect for free, no matter their choice of bank, telecommunications provider, or mobile device. All you need is the phone number of the person you want to send money to and it is as safe as a regular back transfer, just way quicker — as quick as sending a text message.

A completely new and innovative way of sharing a restaurant bill or sending money to a loved one. With Settle you will be able to send money to anyone and request money from anyone, instantly settle expenses among colleagues or friends, have immediate access to your accounts, make your online purchases even faster, and many more.

All you need is a mobile phone number and it certainly does not end here.

For more information visit www.settle.eu/cy/

Settle app is brought to you in Cyprus by JCC in cooperation with Auka.

Available free in Apple Store and Play Store.


