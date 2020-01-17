January 17, 2020

King of Limassol carnival announced

By Staff Reporter045
This year's king of carnival Giorgos Nicolaou

Choreographer George Nicolaou has been chosen as the king of the Limassol carnival 2020 in a unanimous decision by the Limassol municipality.

Nicolaou has been an active participant in the Limassol carnival parade for 25 years since he was a young boy.

‘Stinky Thursday’, which this year falls on February 20, marks the beginning of the carnival celebrations by the Limassol municipality while the carnival parade will be hosted on March 1, 2020.


Staff Reporter

