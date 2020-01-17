January 17, 2020

News podcast: Legal Affairs Committee discusses police interrogation practices after Napa case

By Rosie Charalambous03252
File Photo: The woman being led into court

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Following the Ayia Napa rape case the Legal Affairs Committee is discussing making the recording of police interrogations in Cyprus mandatory
        • The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative will prioritise ‘Greening Cyprus for a Sustainable Future’

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


