January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating Limassol car bomb

By Gina Agapiou00

Police on Friday were investigating a bomb blast that damaged a car owned by a 42-year-old man in Limassol.

The improvised devise exploded at 9.40pm on Thursday while the car was parked in the garage of the owner’s residence.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle the windows of the house.

The car owner insists he has no disputes with anyone and he has no suspects in mind.


