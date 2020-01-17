January 17, 2020

Referee’s car targeted in bomb attack

The damaged car belonging to the 33-year-old referee

Police on Friday were investigating a bomb explosion in Larnaca that damaged a car belonging to a football referee.

The improvised device went off at around 1.55am. It had been placed on the front part of the car belonging to 33-year-old referee Andreas Constantinou.

The blast caused extensive damage to the front part of the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked in the garage of the apartment building where the ref lives.

From the onset investigators turned their attention to Constantinou’s involvement with football, specifically to a game he had officiated earlier this month.

This was not be the first time a referee’s car had been targeted.


