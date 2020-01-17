January 17, 2020

Sheer incompetence says Akel as hospital expansion deadline extended for 14th time

Akel on Friday questioned the government’s ability to deal with the contractor in charge of building the new ward at Larnaca hospital, following a new deadline extension – the 14th – until March.

The government recently announced works will be completed by March 1, instead of the most recent scheduled deadline of January 28.

The party accused the government for the delay and called officials to answer how the contractor and the timeframe of the works are checked.

“We are no longer talking about ridicule but incompetence,” Akel said in an announcement.

Works at the Larnaca general hospital started on September 2013, and the contractor was meant to complete the new 19,700 m² hospital ward within 36 months.

Following some financial differences between the ministry and the contractor, the deadline was been pushed back 14 times including the recent delay.

The project was estimated to cost 24 million euros but the contractor was assigned to pay a certain amount in late penalties.

Under the project, Larnaca’s accident and emergency department will be expanded to accommodate the increased needs of the locals, after other departments and services are transferred to the new ward, the executive general director of Okypy for Larnaca and Famagusta, Giorgos Karotsakis said last year.

 


