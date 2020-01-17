January 17, 2020

Visit the majestic Dubai with special fares from Emirates

Emirates brings Cyprus closer to Dubai with an exclusive offer for local travellers. Discover the amazing features of the vibrant city with prices starting from €515. The journey to the ravishing Dubai can be combined with a visit to the world’s biggest retail happenings, the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Festival, which lasts until 1st of February, is an additional attraction to the already alluring city, offering passengers from Cyprus the chance for shopping spree. Purchase all your favourite brands at low prices and spend time enjoying the festival’s flamboyant events, shows and activities. Take advantage of the 10kg special extra baggage allowance offer for return journeys by Emirates and enjoy more shopping with less worries.

The offer is valid for bookings made between 16th of January and 1st of February for flights from Dubai to Larnaka during the period 21st of January until 31st of October 2020. Economy Class customers utilizing the offer can enjoy special fares at €515 and Business Class passengers can travel with €2399.

Explore the incredible city of modern architecture, multicultural cuisine and fascinating museums and sights. Enjoy games on the beach, take the family to fun-filled waterparks or dine under the stars enjoying the balmy evening temperatures or shop at some of the world’s largest malls. Whether you visit Dubai for a weekend break or holiday there is plenty to do and discover for everyone.

Fly for less to Dubai with Emirates’ daily flights from Larnaka and enjoy high comfort, quality services, and the multi-awarded “best inflight entertainment system” ice , with 4,500 channels of entertainment, a huge music collection and games, as well as films, including Cypriot ones.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights, visit emirates.com, get in contact with your travel agent or with the local Emirates Sales Office.


