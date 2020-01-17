January 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Wanted man

By Gina Agapiou

Police are looking for 25-year-old Mohamed Khaled Kamel Elsayed to help with an investigation into an assault and arson case that took place on January 12 in Akaki, outside Nicosia.

The suspect is of Egyptian origin and is also wanted on suspicion of carrying a knife and other weapons.

The man is described as having an average body with dark short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Peristerona Police station on 22607605, their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.


