A minute with Michalis Kontovourkis Singer/songwriter

Where do you live?

I live alone in my apartment in Larnaca

Best childhood memory?

My first live concert at the christening ceremony of my younger sister! Since then, live music became a tradition for all family gatherings, accompanied by my sister’s violin and my brother’s bouzouki, resulting in a beautiful fiesta!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Charis tavern in Livadia (Livadia hunting federation), liver with balsamic vinegar. I don’t like very spicy foods, nothing specific.

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs, bread with halloumi and many of the Christmas cake ingredients.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Night person. An ideal night out starts from Savino with my best friends and moves on to a good live concert.

Best book ever read?

Ascesis: The Saviors of God by Nikos Kazantzakis because it delves deep into the reader’s soul.

Favourite film of all time?

La Vita e Bella with Roberto Benigni for its positivity, love for life and the way the lead character deals with death.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Greece is my all-time favourite destination, a country full of miracles. I dream of Thailand and it will be my next trip.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I usually listen to CDs of my favourite Greek and international artists from all music genres. Currently I have become obsessed with Sixto Rodriguez, an American folk musician.

What is always in your fridge?

Hawthorn marmalade and glyko karidaki (Walnuts in Syrup).

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Wooden, 50-70 square metres around 100 metres from the sea.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jimmy Panousis because I loved him through his work and artistic career and because I believe he would be the most interesting company to talk over beers.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would party with my friends until we drop :p

What is your greatest fear?

To lose my motivation and excitement about life.

Tell me a joke…

I don’t make jokes!!

Kontovourkis, accompanied by his charismatic band, has released a solo album From the Beginning



