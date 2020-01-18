January 18, 2020

Boy in serious condition after car crash

By Staff Reporter089

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition in Nicosia general hospital after the car he was in crashed into an electricity pole on Saturday morning.

The car was driven by an 18-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place at around 4.15am on the road from Ergates in the Nicosia district toward the industrial area when, under conditions being investigated, the driver lost control of the car that veered off road and crashed into an electricity pole.

In the car was another girl, aged 19.

The boy was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. His condition is deemed serious.

The 18-year-old driver was found to have almost twice the permitted limit of alcohol in her breath. The breathalyser she was given indicated 17 microgrammes of alcohol instead of 9mg which is the limit for young drivers.

 


