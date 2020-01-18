January 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

High time everybody faces the consequences of their actions

By CM Reader's View00
Image by Ashby C Sorensen from Pixabay

Actual justice appears to be more and more absent in more and more countries.

How is it in modern societies that criminals always seem to have one excuse or another for the crimes, often horrific, they commit? Justice seems seldom to be represented or delivered by the law, it appears that few in any legal system give much consideration in the first case to the victims or the results of the crimes committed.

Instead there is a rush from society’s apologists to find excuses for horrific, brutal, anti-social and lawless behavior. About time everyone was forced to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions regardless of perceived and much exaggerated disadvantages of life and personal development.

Unfortunately though ‘taking responsibility’ for many seems to be an outdated standard.

OJ

Manslaughter suspect had mental disability says lawyer

 


