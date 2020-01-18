January 18, 2020

One death, one serious injury in two crashes

By Evie Andreou0290
The car involved in the fatal accident in Kaimakli

One man was killed and a teenage boy seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Nicosia on Saturday.

According to the police, 23-year-old Panayot Panov from Bulgaria died after the car he was in as passenger veered off course and hit an electricity pole. The accident occurred at around 4.15am in Kaimakli.

Panov was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where his death was confirmed.

No one was found in the driver’s seat while a 19-year-old man found injured in the back seat was also taken in hospital. He has denied he was the driver.

In another road accident, a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after the car he was in also crashed into an electricity pole.

The car was driven by an 18-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place at around 4.15am on the road from Ergates in the Nicosia district toward the industrial area when, under conditions being investigated, the driver lost control of the car that veered off road and crashed into an electricity pole.

In the car was another girl, aged 19.

The boy was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. His condition is deemed serious.

The 18-year-old driver was found to have almost twice the permitted limit of alcohol in her breath. The breathalyser she was given indicated 17 microgrammes of alcohol instead of 9mg which is the limit for young drivers.

Police are urging members of the public who may possess any information on the fatal road accident in Kaimakli to call the Nicosia traffic police, or the nearest police station or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

 

 

 


