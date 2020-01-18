January 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain, snow and cold set to continue (Video)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Christos Theodorides

Local showers are expected to continue into Sunday with temperatures remaining below seasonal average next week.

On Sunday local showers and storms are expected with snow in the higher mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to be around 12degrees Celsius inland, 14 C in the coastal areas and 3 C in the higher mountainous areas.

Local showers are also expected on Monday and Tuesday while snow is likely to fall in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Wednesday but will remain below the seasonal average.

Meanwhile continued heavy snowfall on Troodos is attracting visitors from all over the island. The height of snow at the Troodos Square on Saturday was 77 centimetres.

Video by CNA


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Third man remanded over illegal entry of 101 Syrians

Evie Andreou

Woman hospitalised with type A flu

Evie Andreou

Attorney-general rejects auditor-general’s request to investigate ombudswoman

Staff Reporter

Uefa to visit Cyprus over match-fixing claims (Update)

Evie Andreou

One death, one serious injury in two crashes (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Carrying the weight of poor mental health

British Bases
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign