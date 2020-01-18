January 18, 2020

Third man remanded over illegal entry of 101 Syrians

A 27-year-old man from Syria was remanded on Saturday for six days on suspicion of assisting compatriots who arrived in Cyprus earlier in the week of entering illegally.

Another two persons, 23 and 27, also from Syria were remanded for eight days in connection with the same case earlier in the week.

The suspects are believed to have assisted 101 migrants from Syria who were spotted off Cape Greco last Tuesday in entering the island illegally.

The suspects arrived in the same boat as the migrants.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Saturday that they first arrested the 23 and 27-year-olds on after securing testimonies against them, and arrested the second 27-year-old later since he too was found to be involved in the case.

“Such cases are very serious,” Andreou said.

He added that based on the investigations, the three suspects were in the boat along with the migrants, and their task was to guide the vessel to its destination in exchange for money.

The boat containing 80 men, four women, one infant and 16 children, of which 10 were unaccompanied, was escorted to the Protaras fishing harbour on Tuesday afternoon by two police vessels after authorities were alerted. The boat, which had departed from Turkey, had been spotted some 20 nautical miles off Cape Greco in the morning.

 

 


