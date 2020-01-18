January 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman hospitalised with type A flu

By Evie Andreou00
the health ministry has repeated its call for vulnerable groups to be vaccinated

One woman is in the Nicosia general Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) with type A flu authorities said on Saturday.

The woman, who has pre-existing medical conditions, is now on life support.

The head of the state medical services, Elisavet Constantinou, told the state broadcaster CyBC that since September 30 when the flu season started until Friday, 168 persons had been treated in hospitals for type A flu of which six  had to be admitted to ICUs. Five of the persons admitted in ICUs were discharged.

Constantinou said they were mainly elderly people with pre-existing health problems.

Most cases were recorded in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, she said.

According to the health ministry, the flu season is expected to be over by March 17.

The ministry also said that the first flu cases were recorded in Limassol, some two weeks earlier than last year and concerned children between five and 15 that presented mild symptoms.

During the past two weeks, there have been cases also in the other districts, both among children and adults.

The health ministry urged those belonging to vulnerable groups such as persons over 65, infants, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses who have not yet been vaccinated for flu to do so.

 


Related posts

Help future-proof your joints

CM Guest Columnist

Attorney-general rejects auditor-general’s request to investigate ombudswoman

Staff Reporter

Uefa to visit Cyprus over match-fixing claims

Evie Andreou

One death, one serious injury in two crashes

Evie Andreou

Carrying the weight of poor mental health

British Bases

Desalination plant evacuated near Kouris river

British Bases
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign