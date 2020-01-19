January 19, 2020

Cyprus brands Turkey a pirate state as new drilling threatened

The Cyprus government condemns new illegal drilling planned by Turkey within its EEZ and continental shelf, a statement by the presidency said on Sunday morning.

“Continuing to defy repeated calls from the international community, and in particular the European Union to immediately stop its illegal activities, Turkey is again trying to carry out illegal drilling within, this time, the southern EEZ/continental shelf of Cyprus, in block 8, which has been licensed to the European companies ENI and TOTAL,” the statement said.

The presidency stresses that the new threatened drilling, will once again violate the sovereign rights of the island and the UN law of the seas and the relevant international law, ignoring the international demarcation agreements in force between Cyprus – Israel and Cyprus – Egypt.

“Turkey is developing into a pirate state in the Eastern Mediterranean. In contradiction to the energy synergies that have been created in the region, Turkey insists on walking the path of international lawlessness,” it continued.

The Presidency adds that Turkey, justifies its activity in the Cypriot EEZ by saying it is defending the rights of Turkish Cypriots, while it claims 44 per cent of the Cyprus EEZ.

“Any claim that the drilling activity is carried out for the benefit of the Turkish Cypriots is baseless and any alleged ‘authorisation’ by the so-called ‘TRNC’ is illegal and invalid, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law,” it stressed.

It also stated that the interests of the Turkish Cypriots are fully safeguarded within the framework of the overall settlement of the Cyprus problem, as is also apparent from the relative convergences reached at the negotiating table, as well as from the occasional proposals by the President.

 


