January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Car destroyed by arson in Larnaca

By Katy Turner016

A car fire in Larnaca on Sunday morning that caused extensive damages to the vehicle was arson, police said.

At around 5.45 on Sunday morning a fire broke out in a car parked outside the home of its owner on Ali Tete street in the Turkish Cypriot quarter of Larnaca.

Members of the police and the fire service went to the scene and the fire was put out.

First impressions indicate the fire was arson and the new car suffered serious damage, the police said, although it is yet to be calculated.

The 27-year-old owner of the car gave a statement to Larnaca CID to help with inquiries into who was behind it.


