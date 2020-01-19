January 19, 2020

CFA, referees looking for safe environment for football games

By Katy Turner

Ways to create a safe environment for all concerned were discussed on Sunday during a meeting between chairman of the Cyprus Football Association George Koumas and the referees’ association.

The meeting followed a decision by the CFA to call off all league matches this weekend after referees announced on Friday they would not take part in them.

The decision came in the wake of a bomb attack against a football referee in Larnaca earlier in the day.

A CFA announcement following Sunday’s meeting said it took place in a productive environment and that the two sides discussed the conditions for the resumption of the league games.

The issue was also discussed on Friday at a meeting at the Justice Ministry following the bomb attack between Koumas and the minister, the contents of which were outlined to the referees on Sunday.

On Monday the minister will meet both the referees and the CFA.

On Saturday the CFA said UEFA has accepted its request to send a team to the island over the ‘red notices’ it sent on suspicious betting activity that could mean match fixing.

The UEFA team is expected to cooperate with the Cyprus police to investigate the matches for which the European football governing body issued the notices, over suspicion of foul play. They will also train representatives of football clubs on how to deal with them.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday evening pointed out that we need to take action regarding the red notices and spoke of some people who are related to criminals and badly expose the name of Cyprus and its football abroad.

He also said that there are referees who are honest and honour their job but there are others who cooperate with corrupted people within the football sector.


