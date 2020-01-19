January 19, 2020

Energean says proposal to supply gas still in force

By Staff Reporter017

Energean’s proposal to supply gas to the Cyprus through a pipeline from Israel remains in force, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Energean has received letters from the Energy Regulatory Authority of Cyprus (Cera) regarding the evaluation of applications submitted by the company for licensing the ownership, construction and operation of a natural gas plant and for the supply of the gas.

Specifically, the statement said, Cera has declined to issue a submarine licence, considering the Ministry of Transport as the competent authority.

“Energean sends a letter to Cera with clarifications, as its application was intended to authorise the gas unloading infrastructure of the pipeline and loading it to the consumer distribution network rather than the pipeline itself for which the ministry is responsible. As has already been publicised, Energean has begun preparing the necessary documents to apply for licences for the construction of the submarine pipeline to the ministry,” it added.

Regarding the second application, for the provision of natural gas, Cera has asked for more information, the statement said.

Energean said its proposal to supply Cyprus with natural gas though the Israeli pipeline remains in force and that it will proceed with appropriate action to the competent Cypriot authorities.

The company said “the aim remains to create a competitive market for consumers so they can choose their supplier over the most advantageous prices, for the benefit of themselves and the Cypriot economy in general. At the same time, security of supply will be ensured if natural gas is introduced into Cyprus in two ways, through the pipeline and through the deregulation unit”.

Energean said the proposed pipeline from Israel to Cyprus “strengthens the geopolitical role of the Republic of Cyprus, strengthens co-operation between the two countries and Greece and promotes their commitment to the EastMed pipeline”.

 


