January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU spokesman condemns planned Turkish drilling

By Katy Turner082

Turkey’s intention to send the Yavuz on further drillings does not help create the environment for dialogue, spokesman for foreign affairs at the European Commission Peter Stano has said after the latest Turkish announcements.

“After the latest announcement from Turkish authorities that the drillship Yavuz will be sent on a new drilling mission, the EU repeats its position regarding the illegal drillings by Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ”.

He reminded that “certain steps are needed to create an environment that encourages dialogue with good faith. The intention of Turkey to start further drilling and exploration activities in the wider region goes, unfortunately, against that direction”.

“We must respect the international law of the seas, the principle of friendly neighbourly relations and respect the rights of all nations over their marine zones,” he continued. “All the members of the international community must abide by these principles and must refrain from any actions that undermine regional stability and security”.

 

 


Related posts

Cyprus brands Turkey a pirate state as new drilling threatened

Katy Turner

Legal moves to compensate 1974 refugees

Elias Hazou

Rain, snow and cold set to continue (Video)

Evie Andreou

Third man remanded over illegal entry of 101 Syrians

Evie Andreou

Woman hospitalised with type A flu

Evie Andreou

Attorney-general rejects auditor-general’s request to investigate ombudswoman

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign