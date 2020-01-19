Euro NCAP’s best of the best of 2019

Euro NCAP last week published its Best in Class for 2019. Fifty-five cars were assessed, among which 41 achieved the top accolade. This makes 2019 one of the most impressive years on record since Euro NCAP started to evaluate the consumer safety of cars on the European market.
Mercedes-Benz regained its crown in the best performing Small Family Car category. The CLA is the sporty alternative to the A-Class Sedan, the winner of last year’s Best in Class. It achieved a score of more than 90 per cent in three of the four areas of safety and delivered the best overall rating of the year. What’s more, Mercedes-Benz launched five other five-star vehicles in 2019, all with ‘outstanding’ crash protection and driver assistance technology.
Tesla also made a strong appearance: model X was 2019’s winner in the Large Off-Road category, with the SEAT Tarraco in second place. The Tesla Model 3 was top of the Electric and Hybrid vehicle class and, together with BMW’s 3 Series, shared the top spot in the Large Family Car category.
The two cars ended up with identical overall scores, the BMW scoring better in pedestrian protection, and the Tesla edging it in Safety Assist. Škoda’s new Octavia was the runner-up in this category.
In the combined Small Off-road/Small MPV class, Subaru won with the new Forester, with “excellent all-round performance”. Mazda’s CX-30 and VW’s T-Cross were close followers in this category.
Despite missing out on the top spot, Mazda had an excellent year, with the Mazda 3 turning in an exceptional performance in adult occupant protection and taking second place behind the Mercedes-Benz CLA in the Small Family Car category.
In the Supermini class there was a tie; the sporty Audi A1 and top-selling Renault Clio have been among Europe’s most popular and desirable hatchbacks for years. Their latest generations arrived in 2019 and came out equally well in the tests. Newcomer Ford Puma was the runner-up in this category.
The Supermini segment remains the most competitive in the market, as illustrated by the presence of 3, 4 and 5-star cars in the list and Euro NCAP said “the winners deserve extraordinary credit for their uncompromising stance on safety”.
Finally, a special mention was given to the ‘outstanding performance’ of the BMW Z4, the only roadster tested in 2019 but which “unquestionably has set a new safety benchmark for the segment”.
Best in Class:
Large Family Car Tesla Model 3 & BMW 3 series
Runner-up Škoda Octavia
Large Off-Roader Tesla Model X
Runner-up SEAT Tarraco
Small Family Car Mercedes-Benz CLA
Runner-up Mazda 3
Small Off-Road/MPV Subaru Forester
Runner up Mazda CX-30 & VW T-Cross
Supermini Audi A1 & Renault Clio
Runner up Ford Puma
Hybrid & Electric Tesla Model 3
Runner-up Tesla Model X